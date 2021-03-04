The Home Depot Inc. (HD) price slipped close to $257.36 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.55, and a growth ratio of 2.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.92, with weekly volatility at 1.73% and ATR at 5.97. The HD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $140.63 and a $292.95 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.13% on 03/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $256.01 before closing at $257.36. Intraday shares traded counted 4.25 million, which was 0.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.29M. HD’s previous close was $260.29 while the outstanding shares total 1.07B.

Investors have identified the Home Improvement Retail company The Home Depot Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $273.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HD, the company has in raw cash 7.89 billion on their books with 1.42 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.48 billion total, with 23.17 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HD attractive?

In related news, EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops, Campbell Ann Marie sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 269.03, for a total value of 32,284. As the sale deal closes, the President & COO, Decker Edward P. now sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,895,293. Also, Chairman & CEO, Menear Craig A sold 95,274 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 273.92 per share, with a total market value of 26,097,480. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, McPhail Richard V now holds 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,897,091. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

19 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Home Depot Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $305.42.