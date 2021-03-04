Should You Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta of 1.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 77.11, and a growth ratio of 5.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.37, with weekly volatility at 8.13% and ATR at 1.46. The CLNE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.05 and a $19.79 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.33% on 03/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.18 before closing at $12.26. Intraday shares traded counted 4.74 million, which was 51.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.76M. CLNE’s previous close was $13.23 while the outstanding shares total 198.79M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLNE, the company has in raw cash 91.61 million on their books with 6.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 208.78 million total, with 79.28 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLNE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLNE attractive?

In related news, COO and Secretary, Pratt Mitchell W sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.99, for a total value of 152,740. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Strategic Development, Corbus Barclay now sold 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 203,657. Also, SVP, Strategic Development, Corbus Barclay sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 12.40 per share, with a total market value of 57,672. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and President, Littlefair Andrew J now holds 55,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 559,558. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Clean Energy Fuels Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLNE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.