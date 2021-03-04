Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is trading at $117.73 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares fell to a low of $117.11 before closing at $117.73. Intraday shares traded counted 4.28 million, which was 4.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.49M. PENN’s previous close was $125.13 while the outstanding shares total 155.32M. The firm has a beta of 2.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.21, with weekly volatility at 8.28% and ATR at 8.67. The PENN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.75 and a $129.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.91% on 03/03/21.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Penn National Gaming Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PENN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PENN attractive?

In related news, Director, SCACCETTI JANE bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 120.99, for a total value of 99,212. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Reibstein Saul now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,249,806. Also, Chairman Emeritus, CARLINO PETER M sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 123.80 per share, with a total market value of 371,400,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA now holds 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 372,744. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

10 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Penn National Gaming Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PENN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $110.60.