Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.13, and a growth ratio of 3.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.14, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 0.73. The KDP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.98 and a $33.69 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 03/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.57 before closing at $30.62. Intraday shares traded counted 5.12 million, which was -16.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.40M. KDP’s previous close was $30.77 while the outstanding shares total 1.41B.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.39 billion total, with 7.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KDP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KDP attractive?

In related news, Chief Corp. Affairs Officer, Sceppaguercio-Gever Maria A. bought 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.52, for a total value of 12,111. As the purchase deal closes, the President, Coffee, Arboleda Mauricio Leyva now bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,701. Also, Director, Singer Robert S bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 30.30 per share, with a total market value of 75,748. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Singer Robert S now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 226,562. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.30%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KDP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.75.