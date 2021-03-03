Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.61, with weekly volatility at 16.32% and ATR at 0.84. The WATT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.61 and a $7.69 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.98 million, which was 35.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.32M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.64% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.51 before closing at $4.65. WATT’s previous close was $4.68 while the outstanding shares total 41.86M. The firm has a beta of 3.56.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Energous Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $227.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.28 million total, with 3.31 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WATT attractive?

In related news, COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.83, for a total value of 18,325. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP, Product Marketing, Sahejpal Neeraj now sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,325. Also, Senior Vice President & CFO, Sereda Brian J sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 4.83 per share, with a total market value of 18,325. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar now holds 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,176. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.