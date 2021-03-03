What Do Analysts Think Of The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

How have the shares performed?

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) saw an uptrend of 19.87% in the recent trading with $7.18 being its most recent. The current price level -56.22% lower than the highest price of $16.40 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 120.37% higher than the lowest price of $3.26 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on OLB appeared in Business Wire under the title “OLB Group Simplifies Social Media App Payment Acceptance for Merchants” on Mar-02-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -56.22% below one month high and is +34.71% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $5.85 while that of 5-day is reading $6.27.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 1 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.50 for the stock.

The OLB Group Inc. Earnings – What Happened With OLB

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of -10.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $2.31 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $2.38 million.

OLB – The OLB Group Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.1 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 1 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -0.11.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 5.85 million. OLB does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.20% of the stock.

The OLB Group Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 0 new insider purchases involving 0 shares. On the other hand, OLB declared 0 shares have been sold in 0 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC was the top most holder in The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) with an ownership of 10393.0 shares of the company or 0.19% of the stake worth $51341.0. The filing also reveals UBS Group AG as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 0.05% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $14123.0 for having 2859.0 shares in hand.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 0.04% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 5 institutions which have possession in OLB’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by The OLB Group Inc. was 0.45 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 1.47.

Technical Analysis of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) stock