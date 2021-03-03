What Do Analysts Have To Say About YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

How have the shares performed?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) saw downtrend of -4.81% in the recent trading with $3.96 being its most recent. The current price level -52.35% lower than the highest price of $8.31 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 76.00% higher than the lowest price of $2.25 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on YPF appeared in Bloomberg under the title “Argentinas Shale Ambitions Hang In Balance” on Feb-18-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -18.85% below one month high and is +1.02% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $4.39 while that of 5-day is reading $4.24.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and YPF’s SMA-200 as of now is $4.92.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Hold by 12 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 3.60 for the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Earnings – What Happened With YPF

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of -47.50% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $173.49 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $2.42 billion.

YPF – YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.8 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 4 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -1.18.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 392.53 million. YPF does have institutional investors; and they hold 16.80% of the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP was the top most holder in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) with an ownership of 9.45 million shares of the company or 2.40% of the stake worth $44.4 million. The filing also reveals Blackrock Inc. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 2.31% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $42.68 million for having 9.08 million shares in hand.

Brandes Investment Partners L.P. also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 1.95% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 176 institutions which have possession in YPF’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by YPF Sociedad Anonima was 0.98 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 1.21. The count was 84.79 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s return on equity, or ROE, is -21.90%, compared to the industry average of -8.34% for Energy – Oil & Gas Integrated. Although this indicates that YPF fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 1,721,110 shares and 50% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Sell. Medium term indicators at an average of 50% are spotting the stock at Sell with its 50-day average volume of 2,109,006 shares. And to end, YPF’s 100-day average volume is 1,689,925 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Sell for the stock.