What Do Analysts Have To Say About ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

How have the shares performed?

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) saw downtrend of -3.88% in the recent trading with $18.82 being its most recent. The current price level -42.71% lower than the highest price of $32.85 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 8.10% higher than the lowest price of $17.41 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on WISH appeared in Yahoo Finance Video under the title “Etsy vendors sell $750 million in masks in 2020 amid pandemic” on Feb-26-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -39.05% below one month high and is +4.09% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 11 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.00 for the stock.

ContextLogic Inc. Earnings – What Happened With WISH

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $576.0 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $736.1 million.

WISH – ContextLogic Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

8 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 567.83 million. WISH does have institutional investors; and they hold 59.71% of the stock.

ContextLogic Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 37 new insider purchases involving 304,882,383 shares. On the other hand, WISH declared 8 shares have been sold in 2 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Galileo (PTC) Ltd was the top most holder in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) with an ownership of 103.77 million shares of the company or 21.73% of the stake worth $1.89 billion. The filing also reveals Formation8 GP, LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 13.27% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $1.16 billion for having 63.39 million shares in hand.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 5.62% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 7 institutions which have possession in WISH’s shares.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) stock