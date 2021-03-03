What Are Analysts and Indicators Saying About Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

How have the shares performed?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) saw downtrend of -4.04% in the recent trading with $43.01 being its most recent. The current price level -54.64% lower than the highest price of $94.81 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 112.34% higher than the lowest price of $20.25 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on NNOX appeared in Motley Fool under the title “Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript” on Mar-02-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -51.10% below one month high and is +3.51% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $57.99 while that of 5-day is reading $46.61.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 3 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.30 for the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Earnings – What Happened With NNOX

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of 43.50% for net revenue.

NNOX – Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.23 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 2 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -0.13.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 38.02 million. NNOX does have institutional investors; and they hold 10.70% of the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ was the top most holder in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) with an ownership of 0.46 million shares of the company or 1.00% of the stake worth $21.1 million. The filing also reveals Phoenix Holdings Ltd. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 0.52% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $10.92 million for having 0.24 million shares in hand.

Morgan Stanley also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 0.46% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 49 institutions which have possession in NNOX’s shares.

Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 3 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.30 for the stock.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was 0.48 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock