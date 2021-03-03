What Are Analyst Opinions Regarding Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)?

How have the shares performed?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) saw downtrend of -4.06% in the recent trading with $35.45 being its most recent. The current price level -30.99% lower than the highest price of $51.37 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 151.60% higher than the lowest price of $14.09 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on CRSR appeared in GlobeNewswire under the title “Corsair Gaming to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences” on Mar-01-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -26.60% below one month high and is +7.07% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $39.26 while that of 5-day is reading $36.64.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 9 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.90 for the stock.

Corsair Gaming Inc. Earnings – What Happened With CRSR

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 12/30/2020, posting a surprise factor of 15.20% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $556.34 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $449.7 million.

CRSR – Corsair Gaming Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.46 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 8 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.53.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 84.87 million. CRSR does have institutional investors; and they hold 87.10% of the stock.

Corsair Gaming Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 0 new insider purchases involving 0 shares. On the other hand, CRSR declared 23,256,125 shares have been sold in 8 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. was the top most holder in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) with an ownership of 2.46 million shares of the company or 2.67% of the stake worth $89.0 million. The filing also reveals JP Morgan Chase & Company as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 1.41% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $47.11 million for having 1.3 million shares in hand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 1.31% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 60 institutions which have possession in CRSR’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Corsair Gaming Inc. was 1.37 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.95. The count was 73.48 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock