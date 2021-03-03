United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) shares fell to a low of $1.42 before closing at $1.43. Intraday shares traded counted 8.05 million, which was 29.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.46M. UAMY’s previous close was $1.61 while the outstanding shares total 73.24M. The firm has a beta of 0.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.12, with weekly volatility at 21.45% and ATR at 0.32. The UAMY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.22 and a $2.56 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.18% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Other Industrial Metals & Mining company United States Antimony Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $170.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UAMY, the company has in raw cash 1.44 million on their books with 56000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.48 million total, with 3.59 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.50, for a total value of 150,000. As the sale deal closes, the Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle now sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 300,211. Also, Retired CFO, parks daniel lyle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 1.02 per share, with a total market value of 102,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Reed Kenneth M now holds 540,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 529,470. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.