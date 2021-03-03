Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares fell to a low of $54.1894 before closing at $54.65. Intraday shares traded counted 15.05 million, which was 31.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 21.90M. UBER’s previous close was $54.40 while the outstanding shares total 1.76B. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.91, with weekly volatility at 3.95% and ATR at 2.74. The UBER stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.71 and a $64.05 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.46% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Uber Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $100.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.88 billion total, with 6.87 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UBER sounds very interesting.

In related news, See Remarks, Hazelbaker Jill sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.12, for a total value of 1,247,851. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, West Tony now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,271,578. Also, Chief Executive Officer, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 84,918 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 12. The shares were price at an average price of 55.43 per share, with a total market value of 4,707,353. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now holds 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 829,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

28 out of 39 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Uber Technologies Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UBER stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.34.