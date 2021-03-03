Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) loss -4.85% – Is It right time to buy?

How have the shares performed?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) saw downtrend of -4.85% in the recent trading with $1.57 being its most recent. The current price level -56.99% lower than the highest price of $3.65 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 93.83% higher than the lowest price of $0.81 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on TANH appeared in PR Newswire under the title “Tantech Subsidiary Selected for International Standard Creation” on Feb-01-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -33.76% below one month high and is +7.53% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $1.7420 while that of 5-day is reading $1.6360.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and TANH’s SMA-200 as of now is $1.8557.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Tantech Holdings Ltd Earnings – What Happened With TANH

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $22.89 billion.

TANH – Tantech Holdings Ltd Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 28.87 million. TANH does have institutional investors; and they hold 1.70% of the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC was the top most holder in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) with an ownership of 0.29 million shares of the company or 0.81% of the stake worth $0.4 million. The filing also reveals Squarepoint Ops LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 0.49% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $0.24 million for having 0.18 million shares in hand.

Citadel Advisors LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 0.24% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 7 institutions which have possession in TANH’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Tantech Holdings Ltd was 3.56 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.09.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s return on equity, or ROE, is -6.10%, compared to the industry average of 6.07% for Consumer Defensive – Household & Personal Products. Although this indicates that TANH fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 2,718,870 shares. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Sell with its 50-day average volume of 3,569,048 shares. And to end, TANH’s 100-day average volume is 3,820,745 shares with 50% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Sell for the stock.