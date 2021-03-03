Should You Buy The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.56% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $222.15 before closing at $223.14. Intraday shares traded counted 11.07 million, which was 27.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.24M. BA’s previous close was $224.39 while the outstanding shares total 575.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.85, with weekly volatility at 5.05% and ATR at 8.39. The BA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $89.00 and a $297.44 high.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company The Boeing Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $132.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Boeing Company (BA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BA, the company has in raw cash 7.75 billion on their books with 1.69 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 121.64 billion total, with 87.28 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BA attractive?

In related news, EVP, Government Operations, KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 202.15, for a total value of 4,394,135. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS, COLBERT THEODORE III now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,004,000. Also, Director, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 173.36 per share, with a total market value of 199,711. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Boeing Company. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $228.36.