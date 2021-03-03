Should You Buy Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.42% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.70 before closing at $36.15. Intraday shares traded counted 6.89 million, which was -36.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.06M. FITB’s previous close was $36.00 while the outstanding shares total 715.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.14, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 1.06. The FITB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.10 and a $36.85 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Fifth Third Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FITB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FITB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Shaffer Robert P sold 13,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.47, for a total value of 476,291. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, Chair, CARMICHAEL GREG D now sold 155,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,299,685. Also, EVP, Shaffer Robert P sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 29. The shares were price at an average price of 28.96 per share, with a total market value of 257,744. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Lavender Kevin P now holds 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 219,385. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

15 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fifth Third Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FITB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.01.