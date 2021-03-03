RF Stock: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Is Still Worth a Bite

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.23, with weekly volatility at 3.74% and ATR at 0.68. The RF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.94 and a $22.61 high. Intraday shares traded counted 7.4 million, which was 13.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.59M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.98% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.08 before closing at $21.11. RF’s previous close was $21.32 while the outstanding shares total 959.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.54.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Regions Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RF attractive?

In related news, SEVP, Smith Ronald G. sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.23, for a total value of 1,135,786. As the sale deal closes, the SEVP & COO, Owen John B now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 761,456. Also, SEVP, Danella Katherine R sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 17.22 per share, with a total market value of 7,369. Following this completion of acquisition, the SEVP & COO, Owen John B now holds 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,329,938. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

16 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regions Financial Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.36.