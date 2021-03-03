Read this Insightful DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

How have the shares performed?

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) saw downtrend of -4.91% in the recent trading with $160.59 being its most recent. The current price level -37.29% lower than the highest price of $256.09 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 18.62% higher than the lowest price of $135.38 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on DASH appeared in Insider Monkey under the title “10 Best New Stocks To Buy Now” on Mar-01-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -29.09% below one month high and is +3.59% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, DoorDash Inc. (DASH)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $177.45 while that of 5-day is reading $168.43.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 18 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.70 for the stock.

DoorDash Inc. Earnings – What Happened With DASH

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 12/30/2020, posting a surprise factor of 435.70% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $970.0 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $983.36 million.

DASH – DoorDash Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.14 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 8 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.47.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 312.75 million. DASH does have institutional investors; and they hold 88.00% of the stock.

DoorDash Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 120 new insider purchases involving 644,397,729 shares. On the other hand, DASH declared 368,546,964 shares have been sold in 85 insider transactions over the past three months.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. The count was 5.06 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

