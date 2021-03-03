PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares fell to a low of $268.91 before closing at $269.19. Intraday shares traded counted 8.23 million, which was 8.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.97M. PYPL’s previous close was $273.63 while the outstanding shares total 1.17B. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.09, and a growth ratio of 3.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.71, with weekly volatility at 3.89% and ATR at 11.96. The PYPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.07 and a $309.14 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.62% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company PayPal Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $308.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 50.99 billion total, with 38.45 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PYPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PYPL attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth, Auerbach Jonathan sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 261.38, for a total value of 12,058,498. As the sale deal closes, the CFO & EVP, Global Customer, Rainey John D now sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,602,346. Also, EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O, Pentland Adele Louise sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 17. The shares were price at an average price of 298.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,898,260. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Risk and Platforms & Chief, Karczmer Aaron now holds 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,316,862. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

34 out of 47 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PayPal Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PYPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $308.04.