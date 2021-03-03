Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO): The stock’s intermediate-term indicators point to Buy today

How have the shares performed?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) saw an uptrend of 11.59% in the recent trading with $4.43 being its most recent. The current price level -5.97% lower than the highest price of $4.71 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 542.03% higher than the lowest price of $0.69 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on MREO appeared in TipRanks under the title “Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks” on Feb-25-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -5.97% below one month high and is +69.73% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $3.38 while that of 5-day is reading $4.06.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and MREO’s SMA-200 as of now is $2.78.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 1 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.00 for the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc Earnings – What Happened With MREO

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor.

MREO – Mereo BioPharma Group plc Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 23.74 million. MREO does have institutional investors; and they hold 52.70% of the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. was the top most holder in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) with an ownership of 13.82 million shares of the company or 13.42% of the stake worth $49.46 million. The filing also reveals Boxer Capital, LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 6.05% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $22.29 million for having 6.23 million shares in hand.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 5.86% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 30 institutions which have possession in MREO’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Mereo BioPharma Group plc was 1.02 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 1.64. The count was 36.58 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 4,161,005 shares and 100% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 4,055,978 shares. And to end, MREO’s 100-day average volume is 2,197,483 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.