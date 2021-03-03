loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trading 67.93% higher than its 52 week low: What does Wall Street Say?

How have the shares performed?

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) saw an uptrend of 13.19% in the recent trading with $23.51 being its most recent. The current price level -41.00% lower than the highest price of $39.85 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 67.93% higher than the lowest price of $14.00 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on LDI appeared in ACCESSWIRE under the title “loanDepot, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call” on Feb-18-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -41.00% below one month high and is +67.93% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

loanDepot Inc. Earnings – What Happened With LDI

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor.

LDI – loanDepot Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 324.67 million. LDI does have institutional investors.

loanDepot Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, loanDepot Inc. has a debt to equity ratio of 3.26.

Technical Analysis of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) stock