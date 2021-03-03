Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH): The stock medium term indicators show it’s time to Buy

How have the shares performed?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) saw an uptrend of 10.54% in the recent trading with $3.46 being its most recent. The current price level -55.92% lower than the highest price of $7.85 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 214.55% higher than the lowest price of $1.10 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on IMH appeared in Insider Monkey under the title “Is IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) A Good Stock To Buy?” on Nov-30-20.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -16.43% below one month high and is +16.50% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $3.16 while that of 5-day is reading $3.24.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and IMH’s SMA-200 as of now is $2.02.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. Earnings – What Happened With IMH

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 12/30/2019, posting a surprise factor of -69.20% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $10.6 billion.

IMH – Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.26 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.08.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 21.26 million. IMH does have institutional investors; and they hold 16.90% of the stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 7 new insider purchases involving 185,231 shares. On the other hand, IMH declared 555,313 shares have been sold in 19 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, HighTower Advisors, LLC was the top most holder in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) with an ownership of 0.84 million shares of the company or 3.95% of the stake worth $2.55 million. The filing also reveals Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 2.13% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $1.38 million for having 0.45 million shares in hand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 2.11% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 38 institutions which have possession in IMH’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a debt to equity ratio of 139.58. The count was 1,898.48 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, or ROE, is -201.70%, compared to the industry average of 7.73% for Financial – Mortgage Finance. Although this indicates that IMH fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 226,180 shares and 100% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 181,836 shares. And to end, IMH’s 100-day average volume is 172,473 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.