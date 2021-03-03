Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) moved down -0.57%: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Price Paint Picture of volatility

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.46, with weekly volatility at 3.20% and ATR at 0.46. The HBAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.82 and a $16.49 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.57% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.72 before closing at $15.74. Intraday shares traded counted 9.21 million, which was 28.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.84M. HBAN’s previous close was $15.83 while the outstanding shares total 1.02B.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBAN attractive?

In related news, Senior Exec Vice President, Pierce Sandra E. sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.71, for a total value of 2,716,573. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Exec. V. P., Houston Helga now sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,237. Also, Senior EVP of Principal Sub., Thompson Mark E sold 100,197 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,503,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Controller, Maloney Nancy E now holds 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 521,828. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.72.