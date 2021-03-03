How Do Analysts Perceive Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

How have the shares performed?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) saw an uptrend of 7.85% in the recent trading with $4.12 being its most recent. The current price level -45.86% lower than the highest price of $7.61 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 134.09% higher than the lowest price of $1.76 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on HMY appeared in Zacks under the title “New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th” on Jan-19-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -6.15% below one month high and is +9.87% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $4.41 while that of 5-day is reading $3.95.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and HMY’s SMA-200 as of now is $4.90.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Hold by 9 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 3.00 for the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Earnings – What Happened With HMY

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $23.36 billion.

HMY – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 599.00 million. HMY does have institutional investors; and they hold 26.90% of the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation was the top most holder in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) with an ownership of 61.91 million shares of the company or 10.05% of the stake worth $289.75 million. The filing also reveals Exor Investments (UK) LLP as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 1.90% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $54.8 million for having 11.71 million shares in hand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 1.16% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 147 institutions which have possession in HMY’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was 1.30 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.15. The count was 32.28 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s return on equity, or ROE, is 14.20%, compared to the industry average of -15.58% for Basic Materials – Gold. Although this indicates that HMY uses its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 5,525,730 shares and 50% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Sell. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Sell with its 50-day average volume of 5,719,548 shares. And to end, HMY’s 100-day average volume is 5,399,714 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Sell for the stock.