How Do Analysts Feel About UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)?

How have the shares performed?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) saw an uptrend of 19.66% in the recent trading with $9.13 being its most recent. The current price level -36.51% lower than the highest price of $14.38 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 26.10% higher than the lowest price of $7.24 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on UWMC appeared in Bloomberg under the title “Hoops Walk-On Turned Mortgage Billionaire Donates to Alma Mater” on Feb-04-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -21.83% below one month high and is +26.10% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $10.70 while that of 5-day is reading $7.99.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and UWMC’s SMA-200 as of now is $10.38.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 5 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.50 for the stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class Earnings – What Happened With UWMC

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor.

UWMC – UWM Holdings Corporation Class Stock Earnings Estimates

1 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 1.62 billion. UWMC does have institutional investors; and they hold 13.40% of the stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class – Insider Activity and Holdings

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, UWM Holdings Corporation Class has a debt to equity ratio of 0.00.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s return on equity, or ROE, is -1.60%, compared to the industry average of 7.73% for Financial – Mortgage Finance. Although this indicates that UWMC fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 8,277,970 shares and 50% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Sell. Medium term indicators at an average of 50% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 8,159,158 shares. And to end, UWMC’s 100-day average volume is 4,827,991 shares with 50% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Sell for the stock.