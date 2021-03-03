Geron Corporation (GERN) Latest News and Helpful Information

How have the shares performed?

Geron Corporation (GERN) saw downtrend of -4.30% in the recent trading with $1.78 being its most recent. The current price level -25.83% lower than the highest price of $2.40 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 137.33% higher than the lowest price of $0.75 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on GERN appeared in Business Wire under the title “Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021” on Mar-01-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -24.42% below one month high and is +2.89% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Geron Corporation (GERN)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $1.7840 while that of 5-day is reading $1.8260.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and GERN’s SMA-200 as of now is $1.8255.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 6 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.70 for the stock.

Geron Corporation Earnings – What Happened With GERN

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Geron Corporation (GERN) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of 0.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $108.0 million while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $50000.0.

GERN – Geron Corporation Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.06 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 6 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -0.06.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 318.80 million. GERN does have institutional investors; and they hold 57.20% of the stock.

Geron Corporation – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 1 new insider purchases involving 4,520 shares. On the other hand, GERN declared 0 shares have been sold in 0 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. was the top most holder in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) with an ownership of 30.13 million shares of the company or 9.70% of the stake worth $47.9 million. The filing also reveals Blackrock Inc. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 8.06% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $39.79 million for having 25.02 million shares in hand.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 6.10% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 203 institutions which have possession in GERN’s shares.

Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 6 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.70 for the stock.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Geron Corporation was 5.03 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.10. The count was 1.63 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Geron Corporation’s return on equity, or ROE, is -43.80%, compared to the industry average of -46.05% for Healthcare – Biotechnology. Although this indicates that GERN uses its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Geron Corporation (GERN), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 5,170,690 shares and 50% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Sell with its 50-day average volume of 3,842,644 shares. And to end, GERN’s 100-day average volume is 3,112,933 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Sell for the stock.