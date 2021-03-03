Factors That Could Influence Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has a beta of 2.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.09, with weekly volatility at 15.80% and ATR at 0.53. The TRCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.21 and a $4.83 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.33% on 03/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.58 before closing at $2.65. Intraday shares traded counted 22.19 million, which was 10.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.69M. TRCH’s previous close was $2.54 while the outstanding shares total 98.24M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $370.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRCH, the company has in raw cash 0.76 million on their books with 2.73 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.0 million total, with 18.26 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TRCH attractive?

In related news, Director, McCabe Greg bought 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.46, for a total value of 750,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.30%.