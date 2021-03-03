DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares fell to a low of $72.93 before closing at $72.98. Intraday shares traded counted 6.96 million, which was 47.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.38M. DD’s previous close was $73.53 while the outstanding shares total 734.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.29, with weekly volatility at 3.52% and ATR at 2.56. The DD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.33 and a $87.27 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.75% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company DuPont de Nemours Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DD, the company has in raw cash 2.54 billion on their books with 5.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.88 billion total, with 4.7 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DD attractive?

In related news, Director, CURTIN TERRENCE R bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 69.94, for a total value of 524,549. As the purchase deal closes, the President, T&I, Stone Randy Lee now sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 254,389. Also, SVP and CHRO, Ford Darrell L sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 59.56 per share, with a total market value of 732,171. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DuPont de Nemours Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.05.