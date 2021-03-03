Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares fell to a low of $7.94 before closing at $7.95. Intraday shares traded counted 6.54 million, which was 52.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.67M. COTY’s previous close was $8.07 while the outstanding shares total 764.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.97, with weekly volatility at 5.94% and ATR at 0.52. The COTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.65 and a $9.44 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.49% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Coty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COTY, the company has in raw cash 605.3 million on their books with 201.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.22 billion total, with 2.98 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COTY attractive?

In related news, Director, Singer Robert S bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.63, for a total value of 497,160. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Goudet Olivier now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 342,920. Also, Chief Corp. Affairs Officer, von Bayern Anna bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.21 per share, with a total market value of 158,556. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer, von Bayern Anna now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 705. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coty Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.55.