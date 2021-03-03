Can United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Offer Investors Safety?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.00, with weekly volatility at 4.61% and ATR at 0.52. The UMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.10 and a $11.28 high. Intraday shares traded counted 9.55 million, which was -31.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.28M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.36%. UMC’s previous close was $10.06 while the outstanding shares total 2.44B. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.05, and a growth ratio of 2.10.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company United Microelectronics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UMC, the company has in raw cash 3.37 billion on their books with 258.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.57 billion total, with 2.02 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of UMC attractive?

14 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Microelectronics Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.78.