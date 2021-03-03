Buy TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) today, based on long-term indicators on the stock

How have the shares performed?

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) saw an uptrend of 6.67% in the recent trading with $52.64 being its most recent. The current price level -0.64% lower than the highest price of $52.98 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 283.53% higher than the lowest price of $13.73 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on TRIP appeared in Motley Fool under the title “Why TripAdvisor Stock Rallied as Much as 10% Today” on Mar-02-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -3.41% below one month high and is +58.51% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $34.85 while that of 5-day is reading $48.94.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and TRIP’s SMA-200 as of now is $25.04.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Hold by 19 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 3.00 for the stock.

TripAdvisor Inc. Earnings – What Happened With TRIP

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 12/30/2020, posting a surprise factor of -64.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $116.0 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $120.4 million.

TRIP – TripAdvisor Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.25 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 17 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -0.41.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 135.00 million. TRIP does have institutional investors; and they hold 84.00% of the stock.

TripAdvisor Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 21 new insider purchases involving 235,362 shares. On the other hand, TRIP declared 205,118 shares have been sold in 29 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, PAR Capital Management, Inc. was the top most holder in TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) with an ownership of 11.7 million shares of the company or 9.59% of the stake worth $336.81 million. The filing also reveals Blackrock Inc. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 6.77% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $237.69 million for having 8.26 million shares in hand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 6.51% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 375 institutions which have possession in TRIP’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by TripAdvisor Inc. was 2.37 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.64. The count was 68.62 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

TripAdvisor Inc.’s return on equity, or ROE, is -31.00%, compared to the industry average of -4.35% for Consumer Cyclical – Travel Services. Although this indicates that TRIP fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.