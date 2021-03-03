Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): The stock long term indicators say Buy today

How have the shares performed?

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) saw an uptrend of 5.63% in the recent trading with $2.44 being its most recent. The current price level -68.52% lower than the highest price of $7.75 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 148.98% higher than the lowest price of $0.98 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on ASTC appeared in Business Wire under the title “Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results” on Feb-16-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -41.06% below one month high and is +15.09% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $2.39 while that of 5-day is reading $2.38.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and ASTC’s SMA-200 as of now is $2.32.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Astrotech Corporation Earnings – What Happened With ASTC

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $130.0 million.

ASTC – Astrotech Corporation Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 22.58 million. ASTC does have institutional investors; and they hold 12.60% of the stock.

Astrotech Corporation – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 3 new insider purchases involving 50,856 shares. On the other hand, ASTC declared 2,700 shares have been sold in 1 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC was the top most holder in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) with an ownership of 0.63 million shares of the company or 3.21% of the stake worth $1.12 million. The filing also reveals Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 2.17% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $0.76 million for having 0.43 million shares in hand.

Bradley, Foster and Sargent, Inc. also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 1.79% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 14 institutions which have possession in ASTC’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Astrotech Corporation was 1.07 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.16. The count was 152.80 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Astrotech Corporation’s return on equity, or ROE, is -153.00%, compared to the industry average of 4.32% for Industrials – Aerospace & Defense. Although this indicates that ASTC fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 3,771,115 shares and 50% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 2,206,672 shares. And to end, ASTC’s 100-day average volume is 3,202,741 shares with 50% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.