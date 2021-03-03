American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):Buy today, is the recommendation of the stock’s medium term indicators

How have the shares performed?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) saw downtrend of -4.16% in the recent trading with $25.11 being its most recent. The current price level -7.34% lower than the highest price of $27.10 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 284.24% higher than the lowest price of $6.53 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on AEO appeared in Benzinga under the title “Earnings Preview: American Eagle Outfitters” on Mar-02-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -7.34% below one month high and is +7.86% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $23.08 while that of 5-day is reading $25.90.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and AEO’s SMA-200 as of now is $15.71.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 14 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.10 for the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Earnings – What Happened With AEO

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 10/30/2020, posting a surprise factor of 2.90% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $1.03 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $1.28 billion.

AEO – American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.34 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 14 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.35.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 166.19 million. AEO does have institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 7 new insider purchases involving 179,271 shares. On the other hand, AEO declared 253,512 shares have been sold in 11 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. was the top most holder in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) with an ownership of 16.69 million shares of the company or 10.05% of the stake worth $335.06 million. The filing also reveals Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 8.06% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $268.67 million for having 13.39 million shares in hand.

FMR, LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 7.73% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 396 institutions which have possession in AEO’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by American Eagle Outfitters Inc. was 1.39 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.30. The count was 104.32 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s return on equity, or ROE, is -19.30%, compared to the industry average of 2.67% for Consumer Cyclical – Apparel Retail. Although this indicates that AEO fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 3,397,465 shares and 100% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 4,799,402 shares. And to end, AEO’s 100-day average volume is 5,086,454 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.