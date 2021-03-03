Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell to a low of $84.04 before closing at $84.13. Intraday shares traded counted 34.6 million, which was 18.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.60M. AMD’s previous close was $86.39 while the outstanding shares total 1.21B. The firm has a beta of 2.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.22, and a growth ratio of 1.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.54, with weekly volatility at 4.24% and ATR at 3.38. The AMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.75 and a $99.23 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.62% on 03/02/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $98.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.14 billion total, with 2.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMD attractive?

In related news, EVP & CSO, GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.42, for a total value of 633,150. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, SMITH DARLA M now sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,337. Also, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, KUMAR DEVINDER sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 91.68 per share, with a total market value of 5,779,940. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Su Lisa T now holds 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,417,181. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

17 out of 35 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $102.53.