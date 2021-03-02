Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares fell to a low of $17.04 before closing at $18.01. Intraday shares traded counted 1.1 million, which was 3.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. YEXT’s previous close was $16.92 while the outstanding shares total 120.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.08, with weekly volatility at 6.22% and ATR at 0.90. The YEXT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.56 and a $20.90 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.44% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Yext Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 304.43 million total, with 183.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YEXT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YEXT attractive?

In related news, President & COO, Distelburger Brian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.12, for a total value of 181,247. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, CAKEBREAD STEVEN now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,177. Also, President & COO, Distelburger Brian sold 33,861 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 20.06 per share, with a total market value of 679,282. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & COO, Distelburger Brian now holds 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 721,920. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Yext Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YEXT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.73.