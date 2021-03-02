Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) previous close was $72.43 while the outstanding shares total 189.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.50, and a growth ratio of 4.73. WAB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.37% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.99 before closing at $74.87. Intraday shares traded counted 2.24 million, which was -89.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.18M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.76, with weekly volatility at 3.29% and ATR at 2.63. The WAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.07 and a $84.32 high.

Investors have identified the Railroads company Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.88 billion total, with 3.23 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAB attractive?

In related news, Director, Faiveley Erwan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.00, for a total value of 7,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Faiveley Erwan now sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 440,540. Also, Director, Faiveley Erwan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 75.00 per share, with a total market value of 67,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Faiveley Erwan now holds 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 990,563. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.33.