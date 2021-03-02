Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.92, and a growth ratio of 1.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.86, with weekly volatility at 3.93% and ATR at 3.13. The WLK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.99 and a $91.83 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.68% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.99 before closing at $87.03. Intraday shares traded counted 1.06 million, which was -180.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 378.11K. WLK’s previous close was $85.59 while the outstanding shares total 127.79M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Westlake Chemical Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.48 billion total, with 1.36 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WLK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WLK attractive?

In related news, VP and CAO, Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.94, for a total value of 87,457. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Special Advisor to CEO, Teel Lawrence E. now sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,908,665. Also, EVP, Vinyl Products, Buesinger Robert F. sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 77.50 per share, with a total market value of 355,028. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – Chemical Manufacturing, Kenner Andrew now holds 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 442,819. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westlake Chemical Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WLK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $87.56.