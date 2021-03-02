W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.63, with weekly volatility at 3.02% and ATR at 1.56. The WPC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.62 and a $86.16 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.21 million, which was -25.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 964.59K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.44% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.24 before closing at $68.24. WPC’s previous close was $68.54 while the outstanding shares total 176.38M. The firm has a beta of 0.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.51.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company W. P. Carey Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WPC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WPC attractive?

In related news, Director, ALEXANDER MARK A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.78, for a total value of 235,100. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Fox Jason E. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 460,326. Also, Managing Director, Sabatini Gino M. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 42.18 per share, with a total market value of 421,800. Following this completion of disposal, the President, PARK JOHN J now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 435,611. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on W. P. Carey Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WPC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.38.