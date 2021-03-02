SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) previous close was $66.28 while the outstanding shares total 256.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.57, and a growth ratio of 9.65. SSNC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $65.79 before closing at $66.95. Intraday shares traded counted 1.61 million, which was -33.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.20M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.71, with weekly volatility at 3.25% and ATR at 1.91. The SSNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.51 and a $74.00 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SSNC, the company has in raw cash 215.2 million on their books with 53.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.3 billion total, with 2.28 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSNC attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Frank Joseph J. bought 1 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 72.21, for a total value of 47. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MICHAEL JONATHAN E now bought 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,554. Also, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Frank Joseph J. sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 61.00 per share, with a total market value of 99,369. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Frank Joseph J. now holds 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.30%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.71.