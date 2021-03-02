Should You Buy Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.98, and a growth ratio of 3.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.64, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 4.86. The ECL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.60 and a $231.36 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.89% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $210.57 before closing at $211.22. Intraday shares traded counted 1.08 million, which was -17.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 919.68K. ECL’s previous close was $209.36 while the outstanding shares total 285.40M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Ecolab Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $61.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ECL, the company has in raw cash 1.26 billion on their books with 17.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.12 billion total, with 2.93 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ECL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ECL attractive?

In related news, EVP & PRES – HC & LIFE SCI, Simermeyer Elizabeth A sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 221.38, for a total value of 114,010. As the sale deal closes, the EVP – GLOBAL REGIONS, Charton Jerome now sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 389,121. Also, EVP – INNOV & TRANSF, Wyant Jill S sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 223.58 per share, with a total market value of 1,544,958. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP – INNOV & TRANSF, Wyant Jill S now holds 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,197,807. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ecolab Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ECL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $222.57.