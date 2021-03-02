Service Corporation International (SCI) moved down -15.43% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has a beta of 0.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.02, and a growth ratio of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.69, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 1.35. The SCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.93 and a $54.67 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.35% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.13 before closing at $49.36. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was -133.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 836.32K. SCI’s previous close was $47.76 while the outstanding shares total 172.12M.

Investors have identified the Personal Services company Service Corporation International as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCI, the company has in raw cash 230.86 million on their books with 228.35 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 376.15 million total, with 815.93 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCI attractive?

In related news, Sr. V.P. Operations Services, Nash Elisabeth G. sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.13, for a total value of 2,294,152. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP, and CFO, TANZBERGER ERIC D now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,472,100. Also, President, CEO & Chairman, RYAN THOMAS L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 50.02 per share, with a total market value of 50,020. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, CEO & Chairman, RYAN THOMAS L now holds 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 543,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Service Corporation International. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.88.