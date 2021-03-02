Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.80, with weekly volatility at 2.79% and ATR at 2.86. The DOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.95 and a $130.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was -55.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 757.60K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.33% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $124.41 before closing at $127.37. DOV’s previous close was $123.26 while the outstanding shares total 143.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.11, and a growth ratio of 2.85.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Dover Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.62 billion total, with 1.74 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DOV attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President and CFO, Cerepak Brad M sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 123.56, for a total value of 4,159,960. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Cerepak Brad M now sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,914,917. Also, Vice President, Tax, Kosinski Anthony K sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 03. The shares were price at an average price of 116.31 per share, with a total market value of 488,863. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Tax, Kosinski Anthony K now holds 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dover Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $140.00.