QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) moved up 129.95% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares fell to a low of $8.60 before closing at $8.83. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was -158.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 441.83K. QUIK’s previous close was $8.90 while the outstanding shares total 11.02M. The firm has a beta of 2.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.45, with weekly volatility at 17.45% and ATR at 1.12. The QUIK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.12 and a $12.49 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.79% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company QuickLogic Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $81.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QUIK, the company has in raw cash 24.68 million on their books with 15.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 30.11 million total, with 18.79 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QUIK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QUIK attractive?

In related news, Director, PEASE ANDREW J bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.89, for a total value of 48,188. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PEASE ANDREW J now sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,917. Also, Director, PEASE ANDREW J sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.70 per share, with a total market value of 9,855. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PEASE ANDREW J now holds 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,336. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QuickLogic Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QUIK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.67.