Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.89% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.69 before closing at $16.41. Intraday shares traded counted 1.16 million, which was -47.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 781.95K. ORGO’s previous close was $15.21 while the outstanding shares total 105.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.46, with weekly volatility at 14.59% and ATR at 1.25. The ORGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.47 and a $16.50 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Organogenesis Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 129.01 million total, with 66.25 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook.

In related news, President and CEO, Gillheeney Gary S. sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.85, for a total value of 214,120. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Gillheeney Gary S. now sold 89,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,194,498. Also, President and CEO, Gillheeney Gary S. sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 13.12 per share, with a total market value of 1,461,647. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Gillheeney Gary S. now holds 111,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,469,871. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 55.51%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Organogenesis Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORGO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.50.