LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is trading at $4.13 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.88, with weekly volatility at 12.06% and ATR at 0.44. The LIVX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.72 and a $5.17 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.26 million, which was -20.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.03% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.99 before closing at $4.13. LIVX’s previous close was $3.97 while the outstanding shares total 72.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.71.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company LiveXLive Media Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $277.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LIVX, the company has in raw cash 17.59 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 39.4 million total, with 47.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LIVX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LIVX attractive?

In related news, CEO & Chairman, ELLIN ROBERT S bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.97, for a total value of 5,961. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO & Chairman, ELLIN ROBERT S now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,306. Also, CEO & Chairman, ELLIN ROBERT S bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.43 per share, with a total market value of 9,293. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & Chairman, ELLIN ROBERT S now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.