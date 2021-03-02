Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has a beta of 2.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.68, with weekly volatility at 5.71% and ATR at 0.43. The LADR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.65 and a $17.36 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.09% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.32 before closing at $11.45. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was 4.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.08M. LADR’s previous close was $11.44 while the outstanding shares total 117.48M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Ladder Capital Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of LADR attractive?

In related news, Head of Asset Management, Perelman Robert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.00, for a total value of 275,000. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Asset Management, Perelman Robert now sold 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,576. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Fox Marc sold 47,078 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 25. The shares were price at an average price of 10.50 per share, with a total market value of 494,319. Following this completion of acquisition, the Head of Asset Management, Perelman Robert now holds 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,925. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ladder Capital Corp. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LADR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.17.