Factors That Could Influence Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.04, and a growth ratio of 5.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.00, with weekly volatility at 0.37% and ATR at 0.49. The VAR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $89.62 and a $176.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $175.30 before closing at $175.91. Intraday shares traded counted 1.12 million, which was -58.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 708.28K. VAR’s previous close was $175.27 while the outstanding shares total 91.84M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Varian Medical Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.64 billion total, with 1.74 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 5.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

Is the stock of VAR attractive?

In related news, SVP, CAO, Corporate Controller, MOMSEN MAGNUS sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 174.95, for a total value of 782,551. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, WILSON DOW R now sold 159,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,764,720. Also, President and CEO, WILSON DOW R sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 174.35 per share, with a total market value of 27,463,094. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CAO, Corporate Controller, MOMSEN MAGNUS now holds 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,775,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Varian Medical Systems Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VAR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $177.75.