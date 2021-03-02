Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.70, with weekly volatility at 4.73% and ATR at 1.42. The UFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.40 and a $39.33 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.11 million, which was -63.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 678.23K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.54% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.94 before closing at $36.11. UFS’s previous close was $37.05 while the outstanding shares total 55.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.97.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Domtar Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UFS, the company has in raw cash 309.0 million on their books with 13.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.56 billion total, with 827.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UFS attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Williams John David sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.58, for a total value of 3,299,984. As the sale deal closes, the President, Personal Care, Fagan Michael now sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 838,196. Also, President, Personal Care, Fagan Michael bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 21.13 per share, with a total market value of 6,339. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Domtar Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.33.