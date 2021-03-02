DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Gain 29.16% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares fell to a low of $22.11 before closing at $23.92. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was -82.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.12M. DCP’s previous close was $21.86 while the outstanding shares total 208.30M. The firm has a beta of 3.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.01, with weekly volatility at 7.16% and ATR at 1.18. The DCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.20 and a $24.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.42% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company DCP Midstream LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DCP, the company has in raw cash 52.0 million on their books with 505.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.01 billion total, with 1.62 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DCP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DCP attractive?

In related news, Vice President and Controller, Loving Richard A. bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.02, for a total value of 24,983. As the purchase deal closes, the Group Vice President and CFO, O’Brien Sean now bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,165. Also, President, Baldridge Don bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.12 per share, with a total market value of 61,150. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Walker Corey now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 56.91%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DCP Midstream LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.92.