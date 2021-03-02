Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) move up 1.23% this morning: DRI Price Rally Looks Real

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares fell to a low of $137.51 before closing at $139.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was 12.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.52M. DRI’s previous close was $137.33 while the outstanding shares total 130.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.38, with weekly volatility at 3.48% and ATR at 4.17. The DRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.15 and a $139.32 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Darden Restaurants Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.11 billion total, with 1.55 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRI sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chairman and CEO, LEE EUGENE I JR sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 132.03, for a total value of 10,424,642. As the sale deal closes, the President, Olive Garden, Kiernan Daniel J. now sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,149,539. Also, President, SRG, Martin Melvin John sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 118.84 per share, with a total market value of 332,752. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Corporate Controller, Madonna John W. now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,078. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

18 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Darden Restaurants Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $131.37.