At e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.04% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.92 before closing at $27.20. Intraday shares traded counted 1.13 million, which was -21.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 930.59K. ELF’s previous close was $25.65 while the outstanding shares total 49.46M. The firm has a beta of 2.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 240.71, and a growth ratio of 33.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.77, with weekly volatility at 5.04% and ATR at 1.07. The ELF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.58 and a $26.47 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELF, the company has in raw cash 35.44 million on their books with 15.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 160.29 million total, with 66.68 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELF attractive?

In related news, , Milsten Scott sold 9,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.54, for a total value of 236,048. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Baruch Richard F Jr now sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,005. Also, , Milsten Scott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 23.72 per share, with a total market value of 131,195. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SIMMONS SABRINA now holds 43,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,006,698. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.25.